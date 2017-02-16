The BAE Show: This Is What You’re Doing This Weekend 2/17-2/19

By Desiree Bibayan
FRIDAY February 17, 2017
At secret Location in DTLA
An Art Gallery + Live Music featuring our very own VenessaMichaels spinning! RSVP to get the locaton
At The Avalon in Hollywood
Drezo, Pham & special guest Sremm Life Crew perform
SATURDAY February 18, 2017
At The Observatory in Orange County
A R&B fest featuring R Kelly, Erykah Badu, Jhene Aiko, JA Rule, Ashanti & more
In Melrose
Check out the temporary shop before it’s gone!
At Exposition Park in DTLA
Snowboarding meets Music with Flume headlining Day 1
SUNDAY February 19, 2017
DJ Mustard Residency Kick Off Party
At Create Nightclub in Hollywood
Party to Mustard on the beat live
In West Hollywood
Enjoy yoga with personal trainer & yoga guru Jake Feree on a beautiful rooftop
At Exposition Park in DTLA
Snowboarding meets Music with Major Lazer headlining Day 2