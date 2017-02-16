The BAE Show: This Is What You’re Doing This Weekend 2/17-2/19

By Desiree Bibayan

The duties of Valentines Day is over, now it’s time to party! This is what you’re doing this weekend!

FRIDAY February 17, 2017

GLAZED

At secret Location in DTLA

An Art Gallery + Live Music featuring our very own VenessaMichaels spinning! RSVP to get the locaton

SremmLife Crew DJ Set

At The Avalon in Hollywood

Drezo, Pham & special guest Sremm Life Crew perform

SATURDAY February 18, 2017

SOULQUARIUS

At The Observatory in Orange County

A R&B fest featuring R Kelly, Erykah Badu, Jhene Aiko, JA Rule, Ashanti & more

Daft Punk Pop Up Shop

In Melrose

Check out the temporary shop before it’s gone!

AIR+STYLE

At Exposition Park in DTLA

Snowboarding meets Music with Flume headlining Day 1

SUNDAY February 19, 2017

DJ Mustard Residency Kick Off Party

At Create Nightclub in Hollywood

Party to Mustard on the beat live

Yoga With A View

In West Hollywood

Enjoy yoga with personal trainer & yoga guru Jake Feree on a beautiful rooftop

AIR+STYLE

At Exposition Park in DTLA

Snowboarding meets Music with Major Lazer headlining Day 2