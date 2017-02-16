The BAE Show: This Is What You’re Doing This Weekend 2/17-2/19

February 16, 2017 5:21 PM
Filed Under: The Bae Show

By Desiree Bibayan 

The duties of Valentines Day is over, now it’s time to party! This is what you’re doing this weekend!

FRIDAY February 17, 2017

GLAZED

At secret Location in DTLA

An Art Gallery + Live Music featuring our very own VenessaMichaels spinning! RSVP to get the locaton

SremmLife Crew DJ Set

At The Avalon in Hollywood

Drezo, Pham & special guest Sremm Life Crew perform

 

SATURDAY February 18, 2017

SOULQUARIUS

At The Observatory in Orange County

A R&B fest featuring R Kelly, Erykah Badu, Jhene Aiko, JA Rule, Ashanti & more

Daft Punk Pop Up Shop

In Melrose

Check out the temporary shop before it’s gone!

AIR+STYLE

At Exposition Park in DTLA

Snowboarding meets Music with Flume headlining Day 1

 

SUNDAY February 19, 2017

DJ Mustard Residency Kick Off Party

At Create Nightclub in Hollywood

Party to Mustard on the beat live

Yoga With A View

In West Hollywood

Enjoy yoga with personal trainer & yoga guru Jake Feree on a beautiful rooftop

AIR+STYLE

At Exposition Park in DTLA

Snowboarding meets Music with Major Lazer headlining Day 2

 

 

 

More from The BAE Show
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From New Music, Music News, Concerts, Gossip - 97.1 AMP RADIO

Mornings with Carson Daly
Interviews
97.1 Seconds With

Listen Live