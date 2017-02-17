Christina Grimmie’s Family Shares New Track ‘Invisible’

By Amanda Wicks

Fans of Christina Grimmie, the young singer murdered by a fan last June, will finally get to hear what she was working on before her life was tragically cut short.

Grimmie’s family and ZXL Music have partnered with Republic Records to release an EP titled Side B. Her mother Tina said in a statement, “This new project is some of the best music our daughter ever created. She was so excited about the new direction her music was taking.”

The first single off that project “Invisible” mixes Grimmie’s pop vocal sensibilities with a bigger EDM feel. “I’m solid, not apparition/ But check your vision/ See what you’re missing, boy/ I don’t need your permission/ To go on existing/ With or without you, boy,” she sings in the opening verse, her delivery giving the moment a spoken word tinge.

Side B drops in March, though Republic has not shared an official date just yet. Watch the lyric video for “Invisible” below.