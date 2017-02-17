Perez Hilton’s Daily Update: Justin Bieber Headbutted A Guy

In case he wasn’t clear before, Justin Bieber does NOT want people taking photos or video of him.

He was play fighting with a friend at pre-Grammy party in LA…until he noticed someone in the crowd was filming him. The guy with the camera refused to delete the video, so Justin lunged and headbutted him.

The guy reportedly doesn’t plan on pressing charges, but the cops are still keeping the investigation open.

Perez also talked about…Lisa Marie Presley found disturbing images of children on her husband’s computer as their divorce gets messy, Bijou Phillips was rushed to the hospital for a kidney transplant, Rob & Chyna have broken up again, Lorde is releasing new music on March 7, Ed Sheeran dropped a new song ‘How Would You Feel’ but it’s NOT a new single, Justin Bieber skipped a deposition because he was ‘sick’ but was seen partying the night before, and Regis Philbin says Kelly Ripa hasn’t spoken to him in five years.

-Elena Kimball, 97.1 AMP Radio/Los Angeles