State Bill Would Give Cities, Counties Option To Extend Last Call To 4AM

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A state senator from San Francisco introduced legislation Wednesday that seeks to extend last call for alcohol from 2 a.m to 4 a.m. in parts of California.

State Sen. Scott Wiener’s bill would allow California cities and counties to decide if they want to extend hours for alcohol sales within particular areas.

“Nightlife matters a lot, culturally and economically, and it’s time to allow local communities more flexibility,” Wiener said in a post announcing the bill on his Facebook page.

