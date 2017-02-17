The BAE Show Artist Spotlight: Post Malone

By Desiree Bibayan

The “White Iverson” singer pairs up with Migos front man Quavo to make a trippy and delightful new track.

POST MALONE

A Caucasian Texan with a mouth full of gold, braids, a strong peach fuzz, and flaunting a new blunt style bang look is not what you imagine while listening to the soft vocals on “White Iverson.” But that’s the appeal of Post Malone, he really is not what you imagine. Born Austin Post, the rapper, songwriter, producer decided to learn guitar and get into the music industry after becoming obsessed with Guitar Hero. Malone started off played in a heavy rock medal band before he started rapping. His folky style trap music is what got his vocals featured on Kanye’s “Fade” track and on tour with Justin Bieber. Now at 23, Malone with all his pro weird vibes, says he sees himself playing Country music in a rhinestone suit. But for the moment, his latest release, “Stoney” is sticking to hip hop.