WATCH: Ashton Kutcher Gets Emotional Speaking At Senate Hearing

By Sarah Carroll

We all know and love Ashton Kutcher for being goofy guy on shows like That 70s Show and Two and a Half Men, but the actor showed off a far more serious side of his personality while testifying at a Senate hearing earlier this week.

Kutcher became emotional while speaking to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee about putting an end to sex trafficking.

“I’ve seen things that no person should ever see,” he said. “I’ve seen video content of a child that’s the same age as mine being raped by an American man that was a sex tourist in Cambodia, and this child was so conditioned by her environment that she thought she was engaging in play.”

There was, however, one light moment when Sen. John McCain joked that Kutcher seemed “better looking in the movies.” The actor blew McCain a kiss in response.

Watch highlights from Kutcher’s testimony below:

