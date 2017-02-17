Weirdest Things People Do While Driving

February 17, 2017 9:22 AM
Filed Under: car, driver, driving, Traffic, transportation

By Sarah Carroll

It’s raining today in Los Angeles, which means people are going to be driving around like maniacs.

But real talk…our city isn’t known for having the best drivers even in the best of weather conditions.

Thanks to brutal rush hour traffic, we’ve witnessed some pretty wild things. Just the other day, Producer Angie spotted a guy driving while eating with chopsticks!

That’s just the tip of the iceberg. We asked you all to call in with the weirdest things you’ve seen on the road, and wow, you sure delivered.

Take a listen below:

