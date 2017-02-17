Win Tickets to the AMP Radio Takeover at Mountain High

February 17, 2017 10:00 AM

All week we’re hooking you up with lift tickets to the AMP Radio Takeover at Mountain High, Southern California’s closest winter resort, on March 5th!

DJ Alex D will be there spinning, we’ll have prizes, it’s going to be a good time.

To win, listen all week during the hours listed below.

You can also ENTER TO WIN ONLINE HERE.

Monday:             7a, 8a, 9a, 11a, 1p, 3p, 5p, 7p, 9p, 11p

Tuesday:             8a, 9a, 10a, 1p, 2p, 3p, 5p, 6p, 7p, 10p

Wednesday:      7a, 8a, 9a, 11a, 1p, 3p, 5p, 7p, 9p, 11p

Thursday:            8a, 9a, 10a, 1p, 2p, 3p, 5p, 6p, 7p, 10p

Friday:                  7a, 8a, 9a, 11a, 1p, 2p, 3p

