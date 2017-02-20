Perez Hilton’s Daily Update: Drake Claps Back At Kanye, Continues Feud

February 20, 2017 11:19 AM By Perez Hilton's Daily Update
Drake and Kanye worked together on The Life of Pablo album, but things have been rocky between them ever since Kanye called Drake and DJ Khaled ‘overplayed’ during a rant on his St. Pablo Tour.

Not long after Kanye made his comment, he suffered a breakdown that caused him to be hospitalized and lead to the cancellation of his tour.

In an interview with OVO Radio, Drake took a stab at Kanye stating, ‘I think everybody has their own little things going on, I’m not really sure what he’s referring to half the time…Again me when I hear that, I just distance myself from it. You know, alright if that’s what it is I don’t really even understand the point you’re trying to make but whatever it is you’re going through, I accept it, I don’t respect it at all.”

Perez also talked about…Angelina Jolie opened up about her divorce from Brad Pitt, Ivanka Trump’s perfume is a top seller on Amazon, Ivanka’s husband Jared Kushner met with CNN execs to complain their being mean to Trump, Zoe Saldana and her husband welcomed their third son to the family, Paris Hilton is dating Chris Zylka, Lisa Marie Presley’s Mom said their kids are not in Foster Care, Aaron Carter got attacked by his opening act, Big Sean got attacked at a signing, and Selena Gomez remains the Queen of Instagram with 110 million followers.

