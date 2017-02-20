Science Teacher Proposes To Math Teacher In Front Of Their Students

By Sarah Carroll

A classroom of fifth graders learned an important lesson this past Valentine’s Day…the lesson of love!

Ohio science teacher Jason Steifer, 39, proposed to math teacher Ally Barker, 28, in front of their students and the adorable moment was caught on video.

Apparently, students had been wondering for some time if they were dating and Steifer confirmed the rumor by getting down on one knee.

“We are a little bit more than dating because I am completely in love with her,” he announced to the squealing classroom.

Steifer had to calm down the excited students several times before popping the question. “This is his moment. Let him have it!” an adult voice off-camera exclaimed.

It was too cute when he finally got his chance! Watch the kids go nuts when Steifer proposed:

Follow AMP Radio on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram