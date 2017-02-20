Vin Diesel Featured On Kygo & Selena Gomez’s ‘It Ain’t Me’

By Sarah Carroll

Vin Diesel has never been shy about showing off his golden pipes to his adoring fans.

From time to time, the actor will post videos of himself singing covers of pop music’s biggest hits. He’s taken on hit tracks by Rihanna and Sam Smith, just to name a few.

Well, it appears the Fast & Furious star is taking his talents to the next level. Diesel recently shared that he’s featured on a mix of “It Ain’t Me,” the brand new song from Kygo and Selena Gomez.

“WOW!!!! The new Kygo mix is up on my Facebook page. I stepped out of my comfort zone for this one, haha. Let me know what you think,” he wrote. “Thank you Kygo for producing this 2017 HIT! Thank you for believing in me enough to ask me to sing. Thank you Selena Gomez for bringing that beautiful and magical voice. Pained and celebratory simultaneously. I followed your lead when I went into the booth…”

And for all those doubters out there, it sure looks like this version is legit. The 49-year-old actor shared photos of himself collaborating in the studio with Kygo.

Take a listen to the Vin Diesel remix below:

