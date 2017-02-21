Watch Alex Trebek Rap on ‘Jeopardy!’

By Annie Reuter

Don’t quit your day job, Alex Trebek. The popular Jeopardy! host tried his hand at rapping Monday night (Feb. 20) as part of the 2017 College Championship competition. During the episode’s first round, contestants selected the category “Let’s Rap, Kids!” and Trebek recited lyrics from hip-hop songs prompting the players to guess who the rapper on the song was.

Trebek gave clues to the contestants by reciting lyrics from Drake’s “Started From the Bottom,” Kendrick Lamar’s “m.A.A.d. city,” Lil Wayne’s “6 Foot 7 Foot,” Desiigner’s “Panda” and Kanye West’s “Famous.”

“I was just getting into this rap thing, I’m not too good at it, but I was getting in to it,” Trebek said after giving the last clue in the category.

In October 2016, Trebek rapped Drake and Future’s “Jumpman” for the category “Musical Acts.”

Watch Trebek’s second attempt at rapping below.