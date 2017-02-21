Booker’s Bachelor Breakdown: Nick Survives The Hometown Visits

By Sarah Carroll

It’s customary to meet the family after you’ve been dating someone for a while and that’s exactly what Nick did Monday night on The Bachelor.

But usually, you aren’t hooking up with four girls at the same time!

Asking four different fathers for permission to marry their daughters was bound to be an awkward situation and our Bachelor fan-boy Booker was all too excited to recap the highlights earlier this morning.

“I love hometowns because you kind of get a little peek into the gene pool,” he told Carson Daly on 97.1 AMP Radio. “Girls, this is very important…Your family, if they’re a pain in the a** and they’re a lot of drama. We will bail. And it’s fine if you have a crazy family because we all have crazy families, but you have to introduce the crazy in controlled portions.”

Poor Vanessa, however, did not get that memo. Since her parents are divorced, the special education teacher had to introduce Nick to not one, but both sides of her Canadian family. That’s double the crazy, folks!

“Half of them cried to him about breaking her poor little heart, which is the wrong move, okay? Tell your family to be cool!”

Things didn’t go much better when Nick met Vanessa’s father. In fact, he was reluctant to give Nick and Vanessa his blessing, but he eventually relented, most likely because of the horde of cameras focused on his every move.

“He was super overbearing and he was overbearing in French,” said Booker.

Luckily for Nick, the rest of the hometown visits went much more smoothly. Raven gave him the full Arkansas experience — they rode four-wheelers, wrestled in the mud, and climbed a water tower — but that wasn’t what shocked Booker the most.

“He got to meet her very mellow, cool, sweet, simple parents and that’s key!”

Booker thinks Raven really sealed the deal on her front-runner status when their family announced in front of Nick that her father was finally cancer-free.

Nick’s time with Rachel went off without a hitch as well, but it was kind of a waste of time considering we already know she’s going to be the next Bachelorette.

And then, it was the moment we’ve all been waiting for…Corinne’s hometown visit!

After dropping an epic L-bomb, she introduced Nick to her mom, “daddy”, and infamous nanny!

“I’m pretty sure that poor lady is being held hostage by this family,” Booker laughed. “Someone needs to look into that!”

We’re beginning to see why Corinne is such a character. Her dad straight up grilled Nick about his career prospects before bragging that she made enough money to support them both anyway!

“Corinne’s going to somebody’s sugar mama, which is going to be amazing!”

So, after meeting all four families, who did Nick eliminate? Unfortunately for Bachelor Nation, they left us on a total cliffhanger! But that didn’t stop Booker from sharing who’s he’s betting on to win the whole thing.

“Everyone that watches would tell you that it’s Vanessa. Everyone would say it’s her…I’ve been Raven for the past couple of weeks. I still believe that it’s Raven. I think she’s the wildcard. I think [ABC] always tries to do a good job of hiding the obvious from the audience.”

Make sure to find Booker on Twitter (@ChrisBooker) to follow along with his Bachelor live-tweets every Monday and then tune in on Tuesdays at 8:10am for his full recap!

Follow AMP Radio on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram