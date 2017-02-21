Drake Doesn’t Want His Grammy Awards

By Sarah Carroll

Drake is one of the world’s most successful artists, but that hasn’t stopped him from wondering why he two Grammy Awards earlier this month.

The Canadian superstar was recognized for Best Rap/Sung Performance and Best Rap Song.

“Even though ‘Hotline Bling’ is not a rap song, the only category they can manage to fit me in is a rap category,” he said during an interview with OVO Sound Radio. “Maybe because I’ve rapped in the past or because I’m black, I can’t figure out why. I won two awards but I don’t even want them, because it just feels weird for some reason.”

“I want to be like Michael Jackson. I want to be like artists that I looked up to. Those are pop songs, but I never get any credit for that,” he continued.

Drake is one of the many to imply that Grammy voters are out of touch. During the awards telecast, Adele admitted she had a hard time accepting her award for Album of the Year because she felt Beyonce deserved top honors.

Listen to the full interview below:

