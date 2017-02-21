J. Cole Announces 2017 Tour Dates

By Radio.com Staff
J. Cole will hit the road this summer.
The tour kicks off on June 1st in Columbia, SC. Tickets go on-sale this Friday, February 24th via LiveNation.
See Cole’s full tour itinerary below.
6/1/17 – Columbia, SC @ The Music Farm
6/2/17 – Jacksonville, FL @ Maverick’s
6/3/17 – Tallahassee, FL @ Potbelly’s
6/5/17 – Jackson, MS @ Hal and Mal’s
6/6/17 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale
6/7/17 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Varsity Theatre
6/9/17 – Little Rock, AR @ Metroplex
6/11/17 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
6/13/17 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
6/14/17 – Memphis, TN @ New Daisy Theatre
6/15/17 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom
6/17/17 – Norfolk, VA @ The Norva
6/18/17 – Greensboro, NC @ Cone Denim Entertainment Center
7/6/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
7/8/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
7/9/17 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
7/11/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
7/15/17 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
7/17/17 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena
7/18/17 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
7/21/17 – St, Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
7/23/17 – Detroit, MI @ The Palace of Auburn Hills
7/24/17 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
7/28/17 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
8/1/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
8/4/17 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
8/5/17 – Uniondale, NY @ The New Coliseum Presented by NYCB
8/6/17 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena
8/8/17 – Washington, DC@ Verizon Center
8/9/17 – Charlotte, MC @ Spectrum Center
8/11/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena
8/14/17 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
8/16/17 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
8/18/17 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
8/19/17 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center
8/20/17 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
9/29/17 – Copenhagen Denmark @ Tap1
9/30/17 – Oslo, Norway @ Spektrum
10/1/17 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Annexet
10/3/17 – Cologne, Germany @ Palladium
10/5/17 – Amsterdam, Holland @ Ziggo Dome
10/6/17 – Berlin, Germany @ Columbiahalle
10/7/17 – Offenbach, Germany @ Stadthalle Offenbach
10/9/17 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Samsung Hall
10/10/17 – Paris, France @ Le Zénith Paris- La Villette
10/12/17 – Nottingham, UK @ Motorpoint Arena
10/14/17 – Birmingham, UK @ Barclaycard Arena
10/15/17 – London, UK @ The O2 Arena
10/18/17 – Dubin, Ireland @ 3Arena
10/20/17 – Cardiff, UK @ Motorpoint Arena
10/21/17 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena
10/22/17 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena
12/1/17 – Auckland, New Zealand @ Vector Arena
12/2/17 – Brisbane, Australia @ Riverstage
12/5/17 – Sydney, Australia @ Hordern Pavillion
12/6/17 – Melbourne, Australia @ Margaret Court Arena
12/9/17 – Perth, Australia @ HBF Stadium
4 Your Eyez Only Tour. On sale Friday. See you in a few. Dreamville.com/events https://t.co/bKfDXQLPgn—
J. Cole (@JColeNC) February 21, 2017
