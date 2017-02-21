Old School Nokia Cell Phones Are Making a Comeback

by Crystal Zahler

Old school Nokia phones are making their way back into the market.

Global Oy got “exclusive rights to market phones under the storied Nokia brand” according to Huffington Post.

Nokia really does bring us all of the nostalgic feels of the early 2000’s. Remember T-9 texting? You would have to press a single button a whole lot of times just to shoot a text to a friend, the good old days.

The phone’s durability was loved too, especially compared to newer phones that are way more fragile.

It’s hard to imagine a phone in the $60 range anymore, but that’s how much the new Nokia 3310 will be when it’s released on February 26th. No information yet on how the new Nokia 3310 will be updated from the old one, but we are looking forward to seeing Nokias back in use, once again!