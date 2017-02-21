Perez Hilton’s Daily Update: Lindsay Lohan Is Developing A Reality TV Show

Lindsay Lohan had a reality TV mini-series that followed her life a while back, but this time her show is all about YOU.

The concept is like a cross between Punk’d and truth-or-dare.

She told The View, “We just finished the sizzle reel for a show I’m producing and created with my business partner called Nerd. We’ll go to someone and I hijack their social media for 24 hours and their phones and their tweets. I dare them to do things that they think they’re good at. They’ll win money and the proceeds go to charity. It’s funny too.”

Lindsay is also reportedly setting her sights on playing Ariel in the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.

Perez also talked about…Katy Perry dropped the video for ‘Chained To The Rhythm’, Camila Cabello was seen filming a video with Pitbull and J Balvin, Leslie Jones responds after Milo Yiannopoulos lost his book deal and was uninvited to speak at CPAC after defending pedophilia, David Cassidy has dementia, Hoda Kotb adopted a baby girl, an app developer is suing Nick Cannon for stealing his idea, Tori Spelling’s husband owes thousands in child support, and Scott Baio says he was attacked for his pro-Trump views by the wife of the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ drummer.

For all the details, get the full stories from the links below

-Elena Kimball, 97.1 AMP Radio/Los Angeles