Study: LA Has World’s Worst Traffic

February 21, 2017 8:27 AM
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com)  — A new study has confirmed what many Los Angeles residents already know: we have the worst traffic in the world.

LA drivers spend more time stuck in traffic during peak hours than do drivers in any other city on Earth, according to the study, released by traffic research firm INRIX.

Angelenos spent an average of about 104 hours stuck in traffic last year, according to the report. Roughly 13 percent of driving time in Los Angeles last year was spent sitting in traffic, according to the firm.

Moscow ranked second on the list, with drivers in the Russian city spending 91 hours stuck in traffic last year.

Credit: INRIX

New York ranked third, with drivers there averaging 89 hours stuck in traffic last year and San Francisco ranked fourth. San Francisco drivers were stuck in traffic an average of 83 hours last year.

