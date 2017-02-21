This Week in Sports: Did We Just Become Best Friends…Again?

by Brian Bernstein

When it comes to partying New Orleans is usually significant with Mardi Gras, but this weekend the Big Easy held a three-night rager that may have had more stars than the Grammy’s and Oscars combined.

The NBA All-Star weekend kicked off Friday night with the Celebrity game and capped off Sunday with the game itself.

Let’s face it, no one was actually interested in all the festivities; instead everyone wanted to know how former teammates, Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant, would play together for the first time after entertainments worse break-up since The Beatles.

It didn’t take long for these two to hook up like a happy couple again. Early in the first quarter Durant threw an alley-oop to Westbrook and everything seemed all hunky-dory again. I guess old habits die-hard. However, despite getting serenaded with cheers from the bench during the next timeout, in his post game interview Russ told reporters, “KD threw a lob, that was it.” Looks like someone’s embarrassed of their backslide. Lets hope it was nothing more then a jk moment.

Amidst all the KD and Westbrook relationship feud, New Orleans’ own Anthony Davis took home the All-Star Game MVP by scoring a record 52 points. The youngster smashed the previous record of 42 set by Wilt Chamberlain in 1962.

Saturday showcased the skills challenge, three-point contest, and slam-dunk contest. While the dunk contest usually gets the most hype, it’s the three-point shootout that shined brightest. I mean, the only way you’d be able to see more sharpshooters in one place would be an army base shooting range.

Defending champion Klay Thompson (Golden State Warriors) must have had something wrong with his scope because he couldn’t even make it to the final round, leading to Houston Rockets’ Eric Gordon being crowned the new king of the long ball.

The most exciting/anticipated competition is the dunk contest, however this year’s sucked. Last year saw one guy jump over a mascot that was spinning around on a mini two-wheeled personal transportation device, but this year just saw too many misses and less excitement. It’s complete BS that the top flyers in the NBA won’t compete. What wussies.

Indiana Pacers’ Glenn Robinson III scored a perfect 50 by jumping over three people to defeat Derrick Jones Jr. of the Phoenix Suns. It was more of a petty win then anything else.

In other news, if you love madness than buckle your seatbelt and get ready for NBA trade deadline which ends February 23rd. Just hours after the ASG the first bomb was dropped and it was a big one.

The Sacramento Kings and New Orleans Pelicans have agreed to terms that will send DeMarcus Cousins and Omri Casspi to the Pelicans for Buddy Hield, Tyreke Evans, a 2017 first-round pick, and a 2017 second-round pick.

All I can say is, Boogie and the Brow on the same team, wow!!!! Try defending the paint against those two NBA. Ha ha! Good luck.

That was only the first of what we can all assume many major changes about to come our way in the next 72 hours.