Future’s Girlfriends Wreak Havoc in ‘Draco’ Video

The rapper steals everyone's girlfriend to create a personal hit squad in his new clip. February 22, 2017 10:02 AM
Filed Under: Future

By Amanda Wicks

Future keeps rolling out music videos off his latest self-titled studio album with “Draco” today (February 22nd).

Related: Future to Release ‘HNDRXX,’ His Second Album in a Week, on Friday

“Draco” opens at an arcade where a young Future plays a video game and does so well he enables “Gangsta Mode.” That attracts the attention of a young girl eating an ice cream cone, but she happens to be on a “date” with another boy. “You ain’t never ever get yo b—- back,” Future sings on the chorus. And the boy doesn’t. His former gal is smitten with young Future.

The same thing happens when Future’s fully grown. Walking past a couple arguing on the street, his mere presence draws that girlfriend away from her nerdy boyfriend. With Future, she gets to live out her wild side and take part in a series of revenge heists for him. She and other women he’s wooed knock off their ex-boyfriends and grab stacks of cash in the process.

Besides dropping what appears to be a new music video every day, Future is also preparing to release his second album in as many weeks. HNDRXX drops Friday, February 24th.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From New Music, Music News, Concerts, Gossip - 97.1 AMP RADIO

Mornings with Carson Daly
Interviews
97.1 Seconds With

Listen Live