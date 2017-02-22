Perez Hilton’s Daily Update: Amber Tamblyn And David Cross Reveal Their Baby’s Name

Celebrities can get real creative with their baby names, but Amber Tamblyn and David Cross have them all beat.

Amber and her husband announced the birth of their newborn daughter by posting a video of their baby’s tiny foot bouncing about on Instagram and revealed her name is….wait for it….

Dauphinoise Petunia Brittany Scheherazade Von Funkinstein Mustard Witch RBG Cross Tamblyn-Bey, Jr.

OK, so that most likely isn’t the baby’s real name but you still gotta give them mad points!

Perez also talked about…Demi Moore has joined the cast of Empire, Jay Z has become the first rapper inducted into the Songwriter Hall of Fame, Tom Hanks is writing a book of short stories inspired by his collection of typewriters, Angelina Jolie now says Brad Pitt is a wonderful dad, Soulja Boy and Chris Brown’s fight has been called off, Karrueche has issued a restraining order against Chris Brown, and The Hills’ Jason Wahler and his wife are expecting their first baby.

-Elena Kimball, 97.1 AMP Radio/Los Angeles