The BAE Show Artist Spotlight: Lana Del Rey

By Desiree Bibayan

With a small but devoted cult like following, Lana Del Rey’s aesthetic and vocals are converting people everyone into fans. Tune into The BAE Show Sunday nights at 9pm for the best new music!

Lana Del Rey is the embodiment of vintage sultry romance and despair. Her bummer sensation, “Summertime Sadness” showed her dreamy 50s inspired pop could takeover the charts. Born Elizabeth Grant, the singer and model started singing in her Catholic church choir before getting sent to a new town to deal with her alcohol abuse problem at only 15. Lana would later graduate, learned how to play guitar, and began performing at nightclubs around New York. Today, you can hear Lana’s smoky vocals on The Weekend’s “Party Monster” and her new single, “Love” already has 5 million views on Youtube within 1 day of its release. “Love” flaunts Lana’s s strong interest in science fiction, love affairs, youth, and impending doom all in her magical flower child type of way.