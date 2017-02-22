What’s The Strangest Place You’ve Been Kicked Out Of?

By Sarah Carroll

Earlier this week, Producer Angie was nearly kicked out of a spa. Yes, a SPA!

Apparently she and her girlfriends got a little too rowdy in the relaxation room. Staff gave them more than a few warnings and the only reason they got to stay was because it was time for their treatments!

That got us thinking…what other weird places have we gotten the boot from?

Carson asked you loyal listeners to spill the tea and you shared some pretty epic stories. Museums, Dodger Stadium, THE ENTIRE COUNTRY OF MEXICO?! We’re so proud!

Take a listen:

