Are Man Bangs The New Man Buns?

By Sarah Carroll

Women experiment with different types of bangs all the time…but when’s the last time you saw a guy rocking some serious fringe?

Man bangs are the latest 90s trend beginning to make a comeback. Think Leonardo DiCaprio-Titanic era.

Celebs like Justin Bieber and Jared Leto have been spotted sporting the style, so it got us wondering, is this the new “it” haircut? And do we even like how it looks?!

Carson tried out the new ‘do earlier this morning, and tbh, we’re not exactly feeling it!

Earlier today, Carson, Producer Angie, Surfer Stephen, and I got into an epic debate over man bangs vs. man buns. Take a listen to find out which side won!

Follow AMP Radio on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram