Beyonce Cancels 2017 Coachella Performance

February 23, 2017 12:46 PM
Filed Under: Beyonce

Annnnnnd it happened.

The announcement we all sorta knew was coming.

Beyonce has officially cancelled her Coachella performance.

The Associated Press received the following statement:

“Following the advice of her doctors to keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months, Beyonce has made the decision to forgo performing at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival,” the statement said. “However, Goldenvoice and Parkwood are pleased to confirm that she will be a headliner at the 2018 festival. Thank you for your understanding.”

