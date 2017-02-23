The BAE Show Artist Spotlight: Ed Sheeran

By Desiree Bibayan

ED SHEERAN

Currently the most listened to artist on Spotify around the world, Ed Sheeran is taking over. Sheeran had a record out by the age of 16, has written songs for big time talent including One Direction and Taylor Swift. He’s known for being “the nice guy” but he just so happens to be a multi millionaire nice guy who can write, sing, rap, and play the guitar. At 26 and with his renown red locks, Sheeran is releasing his new album, “Divide” March 3rd but has managed to give fans something to hold them over with. “How Would You Feel” is a slow delicate piano love song paired with a smooth guitar riff and Sheeran’s folky vocals. It’s the type of song that plays right when the couple in the movie share a forbidden glance, or when their palms graze by each other, it paints a picture. Is it March 3rd yet?