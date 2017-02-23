Instagram Now Lets You Post 10 Photos At Once

By Sarah Carroll
Instagram just launched a brand new feature for all us social media addicts.
You can now post in slideshow format, uploading up to 10 photos or videos at once.
Blue dots will appear under a post with more than one snapshot. All you have to do is swipe to see the additional pictures.
If you want post a slideshow of your own, all you have to do is begin uploading a photo like you normally would. In Instagram’s latest update, there’s a button that says “select multiple.” Pick the photos/videos you want and then you can choose to either apply one filter to them all or edit them each individually.
Currently, slideshow posts can only have one caption and must adhere to the square-shape format.
