Perez Hilton’s Daily Update: ‘Love On The Brain’ Is Rihanna’s 30th Top 10 Hit

Rihanna officially has more Top 10 hits than Michael Jackson. SLAY.

‘Love On The Brain’ came in at #8 this week on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making it her 30th Top 10 hit since ‘Pon De Replay’ debuted in 2005. Michael Jackson earned 29 Top 10 hits in his career.

She’s only 4 hits away from surpassing The Beatles and 8 hit songs away from showing up Madonna.

Perez also talked about…one of Katy Perry’s dancers fell off the stage at The Brit Awards, The 1975 were seen using a mysterious white substance at a Brit Awards, Liam Payne’s girlfriend confirmed she’s pregnant with a photo shoot, Karrueche’s neighbor says they heard Chris Brown beating her up, Kim Kardashian says there is NO new sex tape, Lisa Marie Presley has to pay her ex-husband’s legal fees, Luke Bryan’s baby niece passed away, Migos and Sean Kingston got in a fight in Vegas, and Nick Cannon’s girlfriend gave birth to a baby girl.

-Elena Kimball, 97.1 AMP Radio/Los Angeles