Surfer Stephen Takes The U.S. Citizenship Test

By Sarah Carroll

You’re automatically a U.S. citizen if you’re born in one of our fifty beautiful states.

We often take that right for granted, which is why Carson Daly decided to put Surfer Stephen on the spot this morning.

The morning show quizzed him on some of the things you’d find on the U.S. naturalization test. There are 100 possible questions, but only ten appear on the actual quiz.

The stakes were high for Stephen: get six out of ten questions right or we’re kicking him out of the country!

So without any further ado, here’s the quiz:

1. What do we call the first 10 amendments to the Constitution?

2. How many amendments does the Constitution have?

3. What is the name of the current president of the United States?

4. If both the president and vice president can no longer serve, who becomes president?

5. How many justices serve on the Supreme Court?

6. What is one power of the federal government under the Constitution?

7. When was the Constitution written?

8. Who was the first president?

9. Name one of the two longest rivers in the U.S?

10. Who did the United States fight in World War II?

So…did Surfer Stephen pass with flying colors? Would YOU be able to get six out of ten? Take a listen to find out:

