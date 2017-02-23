This Hair Dye Changes Colors When The Temperature Shifts

by Crystal Zahler

Color changing hair dye has been created and we can’t even deal!

This dye will actually change colors based on temperature. If you’re thinking of a mood ring, it’s pretty much the hair dye equivalent.

Lauren Bowker, the creator of the new magical hair coloring, has been mixing and creating bath potions and more since she was a little kid. Previously she created a jacket that would change colors based on temperatures and pollution levels in the air, so crazy.

An idea is only an idea untill someone makes it happen! 6 months ago @ilikegrey and I were watching The Craft and It dawned on me that their world was now! If you can believe it you will see it! And why wouldn't you!? #seetheunseen #magic #womenininnovation #science #alchemy #curiosity #modernwitch #ideas #innovation #chemistry #materialgirl A post shared by T H E U N S E E N (@theunseenalchemist) on Feb 18, 2017 at 3:10pm PST

So in Bowker’s terms the hair dye has a chemical reaction to the temperature around it which allows someone to say for example, have red hair inside and then walk outside and have blue hair!

Now you don’t have to just pick one color, your hair can be full of mysterious changes all the time!