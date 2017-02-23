This Hair Dye Changes Colors When The Temperature Shifts

February 23, 2017 10:38 AM

by Crystal Zahler

Color changing hair dye has been created and we can’t even deal!

This dye will actually change colors based on temperature. If you’re thinking of a mood ring, it’s pretty much the hair dye equivalent.

Lauren Bowker, the creator of the new magical hair coloring, has been mixing and creating bath potions and more since she was a little kid. Previously she created a jacket that would change colors based on temperatures and pollution levels in the air, so crazy.

So in Bowker’s terms the hair dye has a chemical reaction to the temperature around it which allows someone to say for example, have red hair inside and then walk outside and have blue hair!

Now you don’t have to just pick one color, your hair can be full of mysterious changes all the time!

