Carson Daly Asks Producer Angie The Toughest Job Interview Questions

By Sarah Carroll

There are few things more stressful than a job interview.

You’re trying to present the best version of yourself, but then they ask you some crazy question that totally came out of left field!

Career website Glassdoor recently compiled a list of the 20 toughest questions you may face and some of them are absolutely bonkers.

They included:

“How many fire hydrants are there in Los Angeles County?” – Software Engineer, Disney Interactive Studios

“Estimate how many employees are in the next building” – Data Scientist, Risk Management Solutions

“Sell me on one idea, and then sell me on the opposite of that idea.” – Solarwinds Administrator, Blizzard Entertainment

“Give me 48 cents using six coins. Tell me quantity and value of the six coins.” – Human Resource Manager, Wintec

“If a coworker had an annoying habit, and it hindered your quality of work, how would you resolve it?” – Production Technician, Procter & Gamble

Earlier this morning, Carson quizzed Producer Angie on some of these oddball questions. Find out how she responded below!

