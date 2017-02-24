The Most Common Things Men Lie About To Women

By Sarah Carroll
There’s nothing wrong with a little white lie from time to time, however, when it comes to the big stuff, honesty is the best policy in long-term relationships.
But real talk…it doesn’t always work out that way!
Licensed professional counselor Jeremy McAllister recently shared with Bustle the top seven interesting things men are most likely to lie about to women.
- How many partners they’ve had
- Where they were
- Finding other people attractive
- Being scared
- Being afraid their significant other is going to leave them
- Not wanting to deal with a situation
- Showing their true selves
Producer Angie explained why these hot topics made the list. Take a listen below: