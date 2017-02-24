Lana Del Rey Wants to Cast a Spell on Donald Trump

By Robyn Collins

Lana Del Rey wants to cast a spell on President Donald Trump.

Under a photo of herself holding up four fingers, the singer tweeted, “At the stroke of midnight… Feb 24, March 26, April 24, May 23. Ingredients can be found online.”

At first it might seem like Del Rey is teasing a release but a closer look reveals something stranger. According to Elle, witches are plotting to cast a mass spell on Trump every night of the waning crescent moon (the dates Del Rey references).

Michael M. Hughes, a self-described writer/speaker/magical thinker, tells the publication that the intention of the proposed “binding spell” is to keep the President from doing harm to others, or himself. “We’re not wishing harm on anyone we’re just trying to stop the harm they’re doing. It’s not the equivalent of punching a Nazi in the face, it’s the equivalent of tying him up and taking his bullhorn away.”