Oscars 2017: Avoid These Street Closures

February 24, 2017 6:46 AM
By Sarah Carroll

The 89th annual Oscars take place Sunday night, which means Los Angeles is shutting down a ton of streets for Hollywood’s biggest night.

According to CBS Los Angeles, the following streets will be closed:

• South sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard from Orange Drive to Highland Avenue from 6 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Wednesday (March 1);

• All lanes of Hollywood Boulevard from the southeast corner of Orange Drive to Highland Avenue from 10 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Wednesday (March 1);

• North sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard in front of the Dolby Theatre portal from 10 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Wednesday (March 1);

• North sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard from Highland Avenue to Orange Drive from 10 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Wednesday (March 1);

• Pedestrian crosswalk, mid-block on Hollywood Boulevard between Orange Drive and Highland Avenue from 10 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Wednesday (March 1);

• South curb lane of Hawthorn Avenue from Highland Avenue to Orange Drive from 10 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Wednesday (March 1);

• Hawthorn Alley behind El Capitan Theatre from 300 feet east of Orange Drive east to the T alley from 10 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Wednesday (March 1)

Click HERE to see the entire list of street closures.

