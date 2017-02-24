Perez Hilton’s Daily Update: Kanye West Is Developing A Cosmetics Line

Move over, Kylie Jenner! Kanye West is coming for you.

Kylie’s brother-in-law has a cosmetics line in the works that could give the Kardashian fam a run for their money.

Kanye tweeted a photo of his plans for the line, saying people laughed the first time he brought up the idea almost four years ago. Now, the legal papers are filed for Kanye to start developing makeup, perfume, and other beauty-related products through his DONDA brand, named after his mother.

Perez also talked about…Beyonce cancelled her headlining act at Coachella and the search is on for a replacement, Sinead O’Connor apologized for implying Arsenio Hall gave drugs to Prince, Shakira says and album AND tour are coming ‘very soon’, Calvin Harris dropped a collab with Frank Ocean and Migos, Paula Patton accused Robin Thicke of influencing a Child Protective Services offer, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’s rating have been on fire three weeks in a row, Paula Abdul is going to play herself on a sitcom about becoming a Laker Girl, and the live action Beauty and the Beast is expected to make $150 million opening weekend.

For all the details, get the full stories from the links below

-Elena Kimball, 97.1 AMP Radio/Los Angeles