The BAE Show: This Is What You’re Doing This Weekend 2/24-2/26

By Desiree Bibayan
Got any plans tonight? Well you do now because This Is What You’re Doing This Weekend!
FRIDAY February 24th
HIPPIE SABOTAGE
At The Novo
Watch Hippie Sabotage live with Branches and Hiko Momoji on their Chasing The Wild Tour
Info & Tickets HERE
BRAZILIAN CARNIVAL
At Teragram Ballroom
Celebrate 100 years of Samba and the 17th annual Carnaval for a night of dancing
Info & Tickets HERE
Keys N Krates
At Create Nightclub
Party to a DJ set by Keys N Krates
Info & Tickets HERE
FEMMINIST FRIDAYS
At Resident
Dance to night away to Reva Devito spinning soulful tracks with other lady DJs
Info & Free RSVP HERE
SATURDAY February 25th
LABFAF
At the Regent Theater
The LA Book Fair After Party featuring dope DJs and art!
Info & Tickets HERE
FUNKY SOLE
At The Echo
Want to dance to some raw funky soul music without paying a cover? Show up before 10:30pm and it’s free!
Info HERE
TRACKSIDE MARDI GRAS
At Santa Anita Park
A ticket gets you a Cajun meal, a drink and a horse race
Info & Tickets HERE
SUNDAY February 26th
REGGIE WATTS
At the Los Angeles Central Library
Watch the comedian and musician sit down with music journalism Anthony Valadez
Info & Free RSVP HERE
SUNDAY BLOODY SUNDAY
At La Cita Bar
Drink and build your own bloody bar in DTLA
Info HERE
BEER BAZAAR
At Angel City Brwery
The Brewery will be filled with local art, vendors, and food trucks!
Info HERE