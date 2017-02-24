The BAE Show: This Is What You’re Doing This Weekend 2/24-2/26

By Desiree Bibayan

Got any plans tonight? Well you do now because This Is What You’re Doing This Weekend!

FRIDAY February 24th

HIPPIE SABOTAGE

At The Novo

Watch Hippie Sabotage live with Branches and Hiko Momoji on their Chasing The Wild Tour

Info & Tickets HERE

BRAZILIAN CARNIVAL

At Teragram Ballroom

Celebrate 100 years of Samba and the 17th annual Carnaval for a night of dancing

Info & Tickets HERE

Keys N Krates

At Create Nightclub

Party to a DJ set by Keys N Krates

Info & Tickets HERE

FEMMINIST FRIDAYS

At Resident

Dance to night away to Reva Devito spinning soulful tracks with other lady DJs

Info & Free RSVP HERE

SATURDAY February 25th

LABFAF

At the Regent Theater

The LA Book Fair After Party featuring dope DJs and art!

Info & Tickets HERE

FUNKY SOLE

At The Echo

Want to dance to some raw funky soul music without paying a cover? Show up before 10:30pm and it’s free!

Info HERE

TRACKSIDE MARDI GRAS

At Santa Anita Park

A ticket gets you a Cajun meal, a drink and a horse race

Info & Tickets HERE

SUNDAY February 26th

REGGIE WATTS

At the Los Angeles Central Library

Watch the comedian and musician sit down with music journalism Anthony Valadez

Info & Free RSVP HERE

SUNDAY BLOODY SUNDAY

At La Cita Bar

Drink and build your own bloody bar in DTLA

Info HERE

BEER BAZAAR

At Angel City Brwery

The Brewery will be filled with local art, vendors, and food trucks!

Info HERE