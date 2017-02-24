The BAE Show: This Is What You’re Doing This Weekend 2/24-2/26

February 24, 2017 5:47 PM
Filed Under: The Bae Show

By Desiree Bibayan

Got any plans tonight? Well you do now because This Is What You’re Doing This Weekend!

FRIDAY February 24th

HIPPIE SABOTAGE

At The Novo

Watch Hippie Sabotage live with Branches and Hiko Momoji on their Chasing The Wild Tour

Info & Tickets HERE

 

BRAZILIAN CARNIVAL

At Teragram Ballroom

Celebrate 100 years of Samba and the 17th annual Carnaval for a night of dancing

Info & Tickets HERE

 

Keys N Krates

At Create Nightclub

Party to a DJ set by Keys N Krates

Info & Tickets HERE

 

FEMMINIST FRIDAYS

At Resident

Dance to night away to Reva Devito spinning soulful tracks with other lady DJs

Info & Free RSVP HERE

 

SATURDAY February 25th

LABFAF

At the Regent Theater

The LA Book Fair After Party featuring dope DJs and art!

Info & Tickets HERE

 

FUNKY SOLE

At The Echo

Want to dance to some raw funky soul music without paying a cover? Show up before 10:30pm and it’s free!

Info HERE

 

TRACKSIDE MARDI GRAS

At Santa Anita Park

A ticket gets you a Cajun meal, a drink and a horse race

Info & Tickets HERE

 

SUNDAY February 26th

 

REGGIE WATTS

At the Los Angeles Central Library

Watch the comedian and musician sit down with music journalism Anthony Valadez

Info & Free RSVP HERE

 

SUNDAY BLOODY SUNDAY

At La Cita Bar

Drink and build your own bloody bar in DTLA

Info HERE

 

BEER BAZAAR

At Angel City Brwery

The Brewery will be filled with local art, vendors, and food trucks!

Info HERE

More from The BAE Show
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From New Music, Music News, Concerts, Gossip - 97.1 AMP RADIO

Mornings with Carson Daly
Interviews
97.1 Seconds With

Listen Live