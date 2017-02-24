The BAE Show Artist Spotlight: Trey Songz

By Desiree Bibayan

TREY SONGZ

Trey Songz is having a bachelor style reality TV show on VH1?! Nope, that was a hoax. Impressively, Trey and VH1 joined forced to troll the internet. As fans wondered how they missed the casting call to be his possible future wifey, Trey Songz was truly getting ready to drop his first studio album in the past 3 years. Whether the singer, songwriter, actor is actually looking for love is debatable, but his latest track, “Nobody Else But You” is charming and sensual. It drips with emotional yet has that catchiness of a Drake hit. Trey has opened for Jay Z, Usher, and Nicki Minaj, it’s about time he runs the game and his upcoming album might just let him.