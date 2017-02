By Sarah Carroll

Parrots are known to mimic words and phrases they hear, but an entire chorus of a Rihanna song? That’s so extra!

Video of the pet belting out the 2013 hit collab by RiRi and Eminem has gone viral and if you’re wondering why…well, you just gotta see it to believe it.

Someone on YouTube mashed together the bird’s performance with the actual song and it’s a thing of beauty. Thank you, internet.

Listen to the parrot’s flawless cover of “The Monster” below:

