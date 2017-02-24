Win Tickets to Knott’s Berry Farm All Weekend Long

Go pink at Knott’s Berry Farm!

Knott’s Berry Farm and Susan G. Komen® Orange County have partnered up for a fourth year to raise money for breast cancer awareness, services and research.

And all weekend long, we’re hooking you up with tickets!

To win, listen to AMP Radio during the hours listed below.

You can also ENTER TO WIN HERE.

Friday: 5p, 6p, 7p, 8p, 9p, 10p, 11p

Saturday: 8a, 9a, 10a, 11a, 12p, 1p, 2p, 4p, 5p, 6p, 7p, 8p, 9p, 10p

Sunday: 7a, 8a, 9a, 11a, 12p, 1p, 2p, 3p, 5p, 6p, 7p, 9p, 11p

Now through March 5, you can support Knott’s for the Cure Campaign and enjoy the theme park by purchasing a 2017 season pass or pink tickets online. A portion of the proceeds benefit the Komen Foundation. Visit knotts.com to get your season pass or pink ticket today!