Win Tickets to Knott’s Berry Farm All Weekend Long

February 24, 2017 3:00 PM

Go pink at Knott’s Berry Farm!

Knott’s Berry Farm and Susan G. Komen® Orange County have partnered up for a fourth year to raise money for breast cancer awareness, services and research.

And all weekend long, we’re hooking you up with tickets!

To win, listen to AMP Radio during the hours listed below.

You can also ENTER TO WIN HERE.

Friday:              5p, 6p, 7p, 8p, 9p, 10p, 11p

Saturday:        8a, 9a, 10a, 11a, 12p, 1p, 2p, 4p, 5p, 6p, 7p, 8p, 9p, 10p

Sunday:           7a, 8a, 9a, 11a, 12p, 1p, 2p, 3p, 5p, 6p, 7p, 9p, 11p

Now through March 5, you can support Knott’s for the Cure Campaign and enjoy the theme park by purchasing a 2017 season pass or pink tickets online.  A portion of the proceeds benefit the Komen Foundation.  Visit knotts.com to get your season pass or pink ticket today!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From New Music, Music News, Concerts, Gossip - 97.1 AMP RADIO

Mornings with Carson Daly
Interviews
97.1 Seconds With

Listen Live