Camila Cabello Wants Body Enhancement for Her Birthday

By Radio.com Staff
Camila Cabello will turn twenty-years-old on March 3rd and today she let fans know her birthday wish.
Related: Camila Cabello Talks about Solo Album, Friendship with Taylor Swift
“For my 20th birthday I just want my boobs to be a LITTLE bigger,” the former Fifth Harmony singer tweeted. “Just a little.”
Friend and duet partner Shawn Mendes was quick to weigh in replying to Cabello’s tweet “@amilacabello97 you’re beautiful the way you are though.”
See Camila’s birthday wish, and Mendes’ assurance, below.
@camilacabello97 you're beautiful the way you are though ❤️—
Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendesFans) February 27, 2017
Comments are closed.