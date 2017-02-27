Carson Daly Shares Sneak Peek Of The Voice Season 12

By Sarah Carroll

The Voice returns to NBC tonight and it’s bigger and better than ever!

Why, you ask? This season, they lowered the age requirement, which means the talent pool just got a whole lot larger.

Teenagers as young as 13 are now allowed to audition and according to host Carson Daly, it’s been a total game changer.

“Our coaches are so good and they’re interacting because they care so much,” he said earlier this morning on 97.1 AMP Radio. “They want people to do well. That’s why people like the show. It’s feel-good TV. And watching them doing that, especially Gwen who’s such a mom, watching her being so motherly and nurturing towards a 13, 14, 15-year-old artist who she’s trying to get to beat the other coaches with is just a cool dynamic.”

In addition to Stefani, season 11’s Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, and Alicia Keys are all returning to the coaching panel.

Don’t miss the season premiere of The Voice tonight (Feb. 27) at 8pm PT on NBC! Check out one of the “leaked” blind auditions below:

