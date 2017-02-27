Katy Perry, Questlove, Others React to Oscars’ ‘La La Land’ Flub

By Annie Reuter

Katy Perry, Questlove, Sturgill Simpson and others have reacted to the bizarre Best Picture SNAFU at the Oscars last night (Feb 26).

“KATY HERE. I lost a bet for best picture (I wanted moonlight…,” posted Perry at 12:12 a.m., only to post moments later, “WAIT WAIT OMG.”

It was a sentiment shared by millions. Some applauded the Moonlight victory, others grumbled because La La Land didn’t win, but everyone was surprised. Simpson joked about the scenario, posting, “Beginning to think I might have actually won Album of the Year…#Oscars.”

For those who missed it, Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway took the stage to reveal the award at Dolby Theatre and when Beatty took an unusually long time to announce the winner, Dunaway jumped in to reveal it was La La Land. Only it wasn’t. The cast and producers of the film took the stage to accept the award and moments later learned of the flub.

“There’s a mistake. Moonlight, you guys won best picture,” La La Land producer Jordan Horowitz said. “This is not a joke. I’m afraid they read the wrong thing. Moonlight has won best picture.”

Host Jimmy Kimmel then stepped in to let the audience and viewers know that this really wasn’t a joke. “Guys, this is very unfortunate what happened,” he said.

Here are some of the best tweets and Instagram posts to the Best Picture flub:

KATY HERE. I lost a bet for best picture (I wanted moonlight... —

KATY PERRY (@katyperry) February 27, 2017

WHAT WAIT OMG —

KATY PERRY (@katyperry) February 27, 2017

Wait —

Questlove Gomez (@questlove) February 27, 2017

What The Entire WAIT...... —

Questlove Gomez (@questlove) February 27, 2017

Yoooooo THIS IS SO 2017!!!!!!!! A post shared by Questlove Gomez (@questlove) on Feb 26, 2017 at 9:14pm PST

You knew it was comin...I knew it was comin....night kids #Moonlaland A post shared by Questlove Gomez (@questlove) on Feb 26, 2017 at 9:40pm PST

Beginning to think I might have actually won Album of the Year... #Oscars —

Sturgill Simpson (@SturgillSimpson) February 27, 2017

The Russians hacked the Oscar best picture voting!!! —

Jay DeMarcus (@JayDeMarcus) February 27, 2017