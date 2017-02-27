Perez Hilton’s Daily Update: Chrissy Teigen Fell Asleep During The Oscars

February 27, 2017 11:53 AM By Perez Hilton's Daily Update
Filed Under: 2017 Oscars, Bill Paxton, Black Lives Matter, Carson Daly, Casey Affleck, Chrissy Teigen, Dancing With the Stars, Doubt, Fifth Harmony, jimmy kimmel, Joseph Wapner, Karl Lagerfeld, La La Land, Leslie Jones, Lionel Richie, Manchester By The Sea, Mariah Carey, Meryl Streep, Moonlight, Normani Kordei, Perez Hilton, Perez Hilton's Daily Update, Rachel Dolezar, The People's Court

Whether she’s on the red carpet or in the audience, Chrissy Teigen always finds a way to make a memorable moment at award shows.

The camera caught Chrissy sleeping on John Legend’s shoulder during Casey Affleck’s Best Actor acceptance speech, which is being considered one of the most boring speeches from a night with many memorable moments.

Chrissy tweeted at 6 am the morning after the Oscars ceremony, ‘just woke up what happened’.

Perez also talked about…The Oscars’ best and worst dressed, Jimmy Kimmel killed his first time hosting, Perez thinks the Best Picture flub between La La Land and Moonlight was the best moment of the night and Casey Affleck gave the worst acceptance speech, Bill Paxton passed away after complications while recovering from surgery, ‘The People’s Court’ judge Joseph Wapner passed away, Rachel Dolezar says she’s been nearly homeless and living on food stamps, Lionel Richie and Mariah Carey have postponed their joint tour, Meryl Streep went in on designer Karl Lagerfeld over their feud about her Oscar’s dress, Fifth Harmony’s Normani Kordei might be on the next season of Dancing With The Stars, Leslie Jones called out white women (and Perez) on Twitter for their comments about Black Lives Matter, and CBS’s ‘Doubt’ was cancelled after just 2 episodes.

For all the details, get the full stories from the links below

 

 

-Elena Kimball, 97.1 AMP Radio/Los Angeles

More from Perez Hilton's Daily Update
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From New Music, Music News, Concerts, Gossip - 97.1 AMP RADIO

Mornings with Carson Daly
Interviews
97.1 Seconds With

Listen Live