Perez Hilton’s Daily Update: Chrissy Teigen Fell Asleep During The Oscars

Whether she’s on the red carpet or in the audience, Chrissy Teigen always finds a way to make a memorable moment at award shows.

The camera caught Chrissy sleeping on John Legend’s shoulder during Casey Affleck’s Best Actor acceptance speech, which is being considered one of the most boring speeches from a night with many memorable moments.

Chrissy tweeted at 6 am the morning after the Oscars ceremony, ‘just woke up what happened’.

Perez also talked about…The Oscars’ best and worst dressed, Jimmy Kimmel killed his first time hosting, Perez thinks the Best Picture flub between La La Land and Moonlight was the best moment of the night and Casey Affleck gave the worst acceptance speech, Bill Paxton passed away after complications while recovering from surgery, ‘The People’s Court’ judge Joseph Wapner passed away, Rachel Dolezar says she’s been nearly homeless and living on food stamps, Lionel Richie and Mariah Carey have postponed their joint tour, Meryl Streep went in on designer Karl Lagerfeld over their feud about her Oscar’s dress, Fifth Harmony’s Normani Kordei might be on the next season of Dancing With The Stars, Leslie Jones called out white women (and Perez) on Twitter for their comments about Black Lives Matter, and CBS’s ‘Doubt’ was cancelled after just 2 episodes.

-Elena Kimball, 97.1 AMP Radio/Los Angeles