WATCH: Jimmy Fallon Reads #IfIWonThePowerball Hashtag Tweets

By Sarah Carroll

Last week, a person in Indiana won the $435 million Powerball jackpot.

We have yet to find out exactly who that lucky person is, but can you imagine how insane that would be?!

Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon asked his viewers to tweet what they’d do with the cold, hard cash.

He compiled the best responses into one of our favorite segments, Hashtags.

One of our personal favorites? @SassyFacts_1 wrote, “I’d pay to have the spelling of ‘team’ changed to T-E-I-A-M so that there is an ‘I’ in team.”

Check out the rest of the #IfIWonThePowerball tweets below:

