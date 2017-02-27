WATCH: Jimmy Fallon Reads #IfIWonThePowerball Hashtag Tweets

February 27, 2017 6:45 AM
Filed Under: Hashtags, Jimmy Fallon, lottery, powerball, Social Media, twitter

By Sarah Carroll

Last week, a person in Indiana won the $435 million Powerball jackpot.

We have yet to find out exactly who that lucky person is, but can you imagine how insane that would be?!

Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon asked his viewers to tweet what they’d do with the cold, hard cash.

He compiled the best responses into one of our favorite segments, Hashtags.

One of our personal favorites? @SassyFacts_1 wrote, “I’d pay to have the spelling of ‘team’ changed to T-E-I-A-M so that there is an ‘I’ in team.”

Check out the rest of the #IfIWonThePowerball tweets below:

Follow AMP Radio on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

More from Carson Daly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From New Music, Music News, Concerts, Gossip - 97.1 AMP RADIO

Mornings with Carson Daly
Interviews
97.1 Seconds With

Listen Live