Booker’s Bachelor Breakdown: Nick Seals The Deal In The Fantasy Suite

By Sarah Carroll

After last week’s hometown dates, Nick left us on a total cliffhanger as to who would be advancing on to the the infamous Fantasy Suites.

Well, it was all revealed last night on The Bachelor. But first, former Bachelorette and “girlfriend” Andi Dorfman paid Nick a surprise visit.

Viall admitted to Andi that it’s possible he won’t propose to anyone at the end of the show and Booker wasn’t the least bit surprised by that statement.

“I don’t think he’s going to get married,” Booker told Carson Daly on 97.1 AMP Radio. “Honestly, he may ask someone, but there’s no way he makes it down the aisle.”

Once he sent Andi back into the reality show abyss, Nick finally booted super villain Corinne, who was basically the sole reason why this season was actually interesting.

We all assumed Rachel would be the odd women out, considering ABC has already announced she will be the next Bachelorette, but no siree, she’s sticking around for another week!

“We’re down to three now, which really means we’re down to two, which means there’s a three-hour episode next week because of After the Final Rose, but that just means the two hours are worthless because we know exactly what’s going to happen,” said Booker.

Nevertheless, it was on to the Fantasy Suites! Raven had one of the most memorable overnights with Nick, sharing that she’s only been intimate with one other man in her life and that he wasn’t able to, well, satisfy her.

Yup. She just called out her ex on national television!

“Okay, you want to talk about your ex-boyfriend,” Booker said. “That’s fine. Just say, ‘Hey, we had a relationship. It didn’t work out. I was only with one guy, but then don’t throw that out there! I mean, too much information!”

You best believe we’re tuning in next week to find out if Nick worked his magic on Raven!

Until then, make sure to find Booker on Twitter (@ChrisBooker) to follow along with his Bachelor live-tweets every Monday and then tune in on Tuesdays at 8:10am for his full recap!

Follow AMP Radio on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram