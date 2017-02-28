Chance the Rapper to Talk Education Reform with Illinois Governor

By Hayden Wright

Since his GRAMMY win for Best New Artist, Chance the Rapper has announced a tour and thrown himself into service to his hometown of Chicago. Over the weekend, he bought out screenings of Get Out so more people could see the acclaimed and timely film. Now Chance has announced he will meet with Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner this week to talk about public education.

“I’m meeting privately with the governor Wednesday,” Chance tweeted. “The two of us will address funding education in Chicago. I’m eager to hear his ideas.”

Gov. Rauner replied in kind, tweeting: “Looking forward to hearing your ideas, too.”

Rauner is currently being sued by Chicago Public Schools for civil rights violations. Perhaps Chance’s perspective (as a homegrown Chicago success story) could give the governor a fresh perspective on the school system.