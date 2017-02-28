The BAE Show Artist Spotlight: Grandtheft & Delaney Jane

February 28, 2017 4:47 PM
Filed Under: Delaney Jane, Grandtheft, The Bae Show

By Desiree Bibayan 

Get to know two Toronto talents with their streamy summer anthem. Tune into The BAE Show every Sunday night at 9pm for the best new music!

GRANDTHEFT feat DELANEY JANE

A flirty dance track bound to own summer, Grandtheft and Delaney Jane come together to release their year in the making hit, “Easy Go.” Both hailing from Toronto, Grandtheft produces the flowy track while Delany lays her strong vocals. Delaney describes the infectious track as “living in the fast lane, kinda just going through the motions of every day life while not really feeling alive…that is, until meeting someone who changes it all.” Relatable and upbeat is what’s carrying this song to stardom. With a steamy music video from Mad Decent to tag along, Grandtheft and Delaney are on the rise. You heard it first from The BAE Show!

More from The BAE Show
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From New Music, Music News, Concerts, Gossip - 97.1 AMP RADIO

Mornings with Carson Daly
Interviews
97.1 Seconds With

Listen Live