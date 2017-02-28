The BAE Show Artist Spotlight: Grandtheft & Delaney Jane

By Desiree Bibayan

A flirty dance track bound to own summer, Grandtheft and Delaney Jane come together to release their year in the making hit, “Easy Go.” Both hailing from Toronto, Grandtheft produces the flowy track while Delany lays her strong vocals. Delaney describes the infectious track as “living in the fast lane, kinda just going through the motions of every day life while not really feeling alive…that is, until meeting someone who changes it all.” Relatable and upbeat is what’s carrying this song to stardom. With a steamy music video from Mad Decent to tag along, Grandtheft and Delaney are on the rise. You heard it first from The BAE Show!