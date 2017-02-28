Lil’ Kim Not Joining Nicki Minaj/Remy Ma Feud

By Amanda Wicks

The lengthy feud between Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma doesn’t need any help from Lil’ Kim.

Related: Nicki Minaj’s Ex Safaree Says Remy Ma’s Diss Track is Most Disrespectful He’s Ever Heard

Speaking with Billboard in a new interview, Lil’ Kim explained how, despite rumors to the contrary, she wouldn’t be getting involved in any of Remy Ma’s diss tracks. “That’s their situation and I have nothing to do with that,” she said. “They have a rumor out there like, ‘Kim is gonna do a diss track with Remy.’ First of all, let me tell you this. Number one: y’all giving ol’ girl too much credit. I’m not even thinking about that. I’m not even thinking about ol’ girl! I’m so far past that.”

But Lil’ Kim also made it clear that she wouldn’t need to contribute a verse because Remy Ma’s diss tracks are strong on their own. She compared “ShETHER” to Drake’s “Back to Back,” which went after Meek Mill. “First of all, after hearing ‘ShETHER,’ that s— is so hard, Remy don’t need no damn help!” she added. “Why would I need to come together for that? I mean, I’m into the music and I’m speaking musically wise—the song is just hard, period.”