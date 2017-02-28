Perez Hilton’s Daily Update: Oscars’ Envelope Gate Explanations Come Rolling In

When it was time to announce the Best Picture winner at the 2017 Oscars, the Academy, PricewaterhouseCoopers, Warren Beatty, and Faye Dunaway all had ONE job.

ICYMI – Hollywood icons Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty announced ‘La La Land’ as the Best Picture winner, when really ‘Moonlight’ won the night’s top honor.

According to the presenters, they were mistakenly handed the envelope for the Best Actress category and didn’t notice until the damage was done. Now everyone is pointing fingers to explain how the mix-up happened, and PricewaterhouseCoopers is taking the blame.

The accounting firm in charge of safeguarding the Oscars results have given two explanations for the mix-up: the Academy redesigned their envelopes, making it difficult to read the exterior writing indicating which winner the envelope contained. They also admit the accountant who was holding the briefcase with the winning envelopes was tweeting and taking photos with celebs backstage instead of paying attention to the ceremony.

Perez also talked about…the Oscars ratings were super low but were the most talked about award show of the year, Jackie Warner got arrested after crashing her car while driving under the influence of Ambien, Glee’s Heather Morris will compete on Dancing With The Stars next season, Biggest Loser’s Bob Harper is recovering after suffering from a heart attack, the producers of CBS’s ‘Training Day’ say they won’t recast Bill Paxton’s character, Amanda Bynes is no longer on probation, Josh Harnett’s girlfriend is pregnant with their second baby, Gossip Girl’s Penn Badgley got married to Domino Kirke.

